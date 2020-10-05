Construction on downtown Burlington roads starts Tuesday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting Tuesday, the city of Burlington will start construction on adjusting six lanes of traffic on South Winooski Avenue from Pearl Street to Maple Street.

The City Council approved the change earlier this year and will bring some parts of the streets from four lanes of traffic down to three while adding bike lanes. The changes also get rid of about 13 parking spaces.

The Department of Public works says the significant replacement of the streets is all about safety.

“We believe that with these lane reassignments that we are going to be implementing starting this week, that we can keep travel flowing, reduce accidents and keep people safe,” Burlington Public Works Director Chapin Spencer said.

Spencer says the project should be completed in about two to three weeks and they will avoid work during rush hour traffic.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.