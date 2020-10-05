Corliss Wins 58th Vermont Milk Bowl

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - For the third time in four years, Jason Corliss got to kiss the cow as the champion of the 58th Vermont Milk Bowl Sunday afternoon at Thunder Road. With the win, the Barre native and two-time defending King of the Road became the first driver since 2004 to capture a season title and the track’s biggest race in the same year.

Corliss started fourth in Sunday’s first of three 50-lap segments, seizing the lead for the first time on lap 13 by passing 2019 winner Bobby Therrien. A spinout between Therrien and Stephen Donahue with just four laps remaining forced a restart, but Corliss was able to fend of Shelburne’s Trampas Demers for the segment win.

In the second segment, Corliss started at the rear of the field, but was able to avoid major damage in a wreck that took out several would-be contenders, and eventually was awarded three points for fourth place after segment winner Therrien was DQ’d.

Entering the third segment, Corliss just needed to finish within six spots of Demers and segment one polesitter Ryan Kuhn. Corliss easy passed both drivers and coasted to a fourth place finish to win the overall event with eight points.

It was the fifth win of a spectacular 2020 season for Corliss and his team, which captured its first Governor’s Cup, the Community Bank 150, the King of the Road title, and now a third Milk Bowl in four years.

“What and incredible season, for this entire team," Corliss said. "To be able to cap it off with the biggest race of the year is just, it’s a dream come true, really. For as negative and as crazy as 2020 was, to be able to have an insanely good season for our entire team, it just makes the world a little bit better and it makes everything a little bit brighter for us and our team at least. What a day, it was unbelievable, a lot of fun.”

In the Tiger division, Sam Caron of Colchester claimed his second win of the year in the 07 car. He won Saturday’s first leg and followed it up by finishing 6th in the second on Sunday, edging out Barre’s Cameron Oulette by one point.

The street stocks meanwhile went to Jeffrey Martin of Barre, who claimed a second place finish Saturday and got a little bit of luck Sunday. Kaiden Fisher held a slim lead late, running in 5th of the second segment, but got tangled up allowing Martin to eke out a third place finish and the overall win.

