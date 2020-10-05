Advertisement

Fake supermarket flyers with racist language spread in Burlington

By Christina Guessferd
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Someone spread an alarming message throughout Burlington’s South End. Our Christina Guessferd investigates the fake City Market flyer circulating in the Queen City.

After returning to his Burlington home from a camping trip last week, Jim Barrett made a disturbing discovery.

“Took it out and I was totally shocked. I couldn’t believe what I was reading. It’s just, as far as I’m concerned, horrible, horrible, horrible,” Barrett said.

The paper tucked into his mailbox resembled a flyer from the nearby City Market grocery store. At the top of the page in bold print was a racist slur.

As a regular co-op customer, Barrett says he couldn’t believe what he saw.

“I just think it’s disgusting,” he said.

The message-- a complaint about how City Market treats people of color. It reads in part, “Here at City Market we pride ourselves on being a pillar of Liberal White Supremacy in the community.” It goes on to accuse the South End location of failing to employ a diverse staff and exploiting people of color.

“Right away we knew it has nothing to do with City Market,” Barrett said. “I mean that’s a given, it’s a given.”

Other Burlington residents tell us they also found many flyers posted on trees and telephone poles throughout the Five Sisters neighborhood.

City Market General Manager John Tashiro declined an interview but was quick to respond to the remarks, penning a letter to the co-op’s community that reads, in part: “We unequivocally condemn white supremacy and the language that was used in the flyer. Confronting and addressing racism and white supremacy is crucial and necessary work but choosing to do so by perpetuating racial slurs is disappointing and detrimental to our community.”

The statement says the co-op is reflecting on the ways it has consciously and unconsciously contributed to systemic racism. And it invites the anonymous author of the flyers for a direct conversation.

Mark Hughes of the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance says he didn’t bother to read it at all because it’s nothing but a distraction from the fight for real change.

“I saw the N-word there, and I was like, ‘Oh, another one of those,’” Hughes said.

The city’s Racial Equity Director Tyeastia Green also declined to comment on the flyers but says about the accusations against City Market-- racial inequity is systemic. It is throughout all of our institutions, how we do business. It is pervasive.

