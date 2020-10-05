Advertisement

Farm to family food box program returns

By Kayla Martin
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - “Everybody is struggling right now,” Cindy Laclair said as she waited in line at a food giveaway in Vergennes.

The farm to family food box program is up and running again in a time when people could use the help.

“People face hunger year-round. The coronavirus just exacerbated that,” said Cassie Fraser, a marketing associate for the Abbey Group.

Food insecurity is one of the many hardships brought on by the pandemic. But the Farmers to Families Food Box Program is back to give Vermonters the food they need. Fraser says the money comes federally and goes into the trunks of Vermonters vehicles.

“Which is a fantastic opportunity through a government grant from the USDA. There’s money that flows to the food bank, and the food bank has contracted the Abbey Group to load these boxes of food from Costa into people’s vehicles,” Fraser said.

But not as much money is flowing to Vermont farmers. This summer, the USDA program spent $5.4 million on Vermont’s program. Much of it going to more than 20 farms that produced 1 million pounds of fruits and vegetables, as well as more than half a million pounds of butter and cheese. Now, two out of state companies are running the program.

Costa Fruit & Produce out of Massachusetts is running this giveaway. The Vermont Foodbank says they’re not using any Vermont food. But these Vermonters are still grateful.

“We’re in times where it is very difficult to be able to afford a lot of food. And a lot of people have lost their jobs so it’s just awesome and I think they’re doing a wonderful job for helping us out,” said Debbie Kellogg, a food recipient.

“I think it’s very important for everybody to thank people around here for doing this,” said Rena Clark, a food recipient.

The line of cars waiting to get their 30-lb. boxes of food filled the drive of the Vergennes National Guard, as well as the entire street next to it. And those were only some of the folks in need.

“It helps out a lot when you’re not working,” Laclair said.

Laclair is one example of so many members of our community who are struggling right now. She is not alone. If you need food assistance or know anyone who does and couldn’t make it to a food giveaway, Fraser says there are other resources available.

”So the food bank is a fantastic resource that has a wide variety of programs that they can help people to sign up for depending on what they need, what they have access to," she said.

For more information about these resources follow this link.

Click here for the schedule of Farmers to Families Food Box Distributions.

