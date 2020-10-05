Advertisement

GMP energy storage program saves customers millions

By Alexandra Montgomery
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Green Mountain Power crews say the technology behind their growing energy storage network passed the test this summer.

During peak times of energy use, GMP turns to a network of battery storage devices in people’s homes and in storage facilities to bring down the cost of electricity.

Turning to the stored energy means they don’t need to turn to more expensive and dirty fossil fuels, like coal.

GMP Vice President Josh Castonguay says they saved customers $3 million this year during energy peaks because of the system.

It’s been three years since the pilot program began and Castonguay says it was the first summer basically all the batteries were installed in people’s homes and operating.

“This summer was a great test to see that 1. the batteries are hitting their peaks. able to use them during the peaks. the software works. and 2. they were able to preform that emergency backup for the host customers during those batteries,” said Castonguay.

Officials say, batteries in GMP’s programs provided more than 16,000 hours of backup power to customers this year.

This isn’t a pilot anymore, with two full fledged programs running. There are about 2,700 batteries installed in homes.

Castongauy says he thought more rural Vermonters would be signing up, but it’s spread out across the state.

