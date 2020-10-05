Advertisement

Gov. Cuomo orders some NYC schools closed amid virus flare-up

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he’s ordering schools in certain New York City neighborhoods closed within a day in an attempt to halt a flare-up of the coronavirus.

The governor took the action a day after Mayor Bill de Blasio asked the state for permission to reinstate restrictions on businesses and schools in nine ZIP codes in Brooklyn and Queens where the virus was spreading more quickly.

Cuomo said the closures would take place by Tuesday, a day ahead of when the mayor wanted.

The restrictions are aimed mostly at neighborhoods home to the city’s large Orthodox Jewish community.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

