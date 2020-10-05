Howard Center plans mental health outreach during October

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - World Mental Health Day is coming up on Saturday.

During this past June, 32.7% of adults in Vermont reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder.

The Kaiser Family Foundation also reports that nearly a quarter of Vermont adults with a serious mental illness do not receive care.

The Howard Center tells us there was a delay initially after the pandemic started but now they’re seeing an increased demand for mental health services.

“You know, early on we didn’t actually see a spike. Certainly, we were pivoting to begin to do telehealth services just to support our community. But we certainly are now beginning to see an increased demand, especially around our crisis services. We have done many assessments in the last six weeks, more than typical. And unfortunately, there have been death by suicide and other tragic incidences in the community. So we are busy,” said Denise Vignoe of the Howard Center.

This month, the Howard Center says it is hosting several speakers in a series designed to raise awareness about the issue of mental health. For more information about those, visit their website.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Denise Vignoe.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.