Advertisement

Hundreds of Regal, Cineworld movie theaters to close

536 Regal cinemas in the U.S. affected
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - Shares in the company that owns the Regal, Cineworld and Picturehouse movie theaters fell as much as 58% after it said it will temporarily close the venues because the postponement of the latest James Bond film left it with few blockbusters to attract customers during the pandemic.

Cineworld Group Plc said Monday that 536 Regal cinemas in the U.S. and 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse venues in the U.K. would close on Thursday. Some 45,000 employees are affected.

The company says that with major markets such as New York closed and no guidance on when they will reopen, “studios have been reluctant to release their pipeline of new films.”

Without these releases, the company can’t give customers "the breadth of strong commercial films necessary for them to consider coming back to theaters against the backdrop of COVID-19.''

Cineworld shares fell as low as 15.64 pounds in London and were down 31% at 27.41 in morning trading.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

3 win Nobel medicine prize for discovering hepatitis C virus

Updated: moments ago
|
By DAVID KEYTON and FRANK JORDANS
Announcing the prize in Stockholm on Monday, the Nobel Committee noted that the trio’s work helped explain a major source of blood-borne hepatitis that couldn’t be explained by the hepatitis A and B viruses.

Coronavirus

Trump takes a brief car ride, ignoring own COVID infection

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, STEVE PEOPLES and ZEKE MILLER
Infected and contagious, President Donald Trump briefly ventured out in a motorcade on Sunday to salute cheering supporters, a move that disregarded precautions meant to contain the deadly virus that has forced his hospitalization and killed more than 209,000 Americans.

Coronavirus

Trump receives treatment for COVID-19

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|

AP

New Hampshire gets federal grant to help released inmates

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire will receive more than $600,000 from the Department of Justice to help former adults and juvenile inmates transition back into their communities.

AP

Cloth face coverings required as part of N.H. ski area guidance

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Cloth face coverings in lodges, lifts and other public spaces is part of the state guidance released for New Hampshire ski areas during the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Sanders hits campaign trail in support of Biden

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erin Brown
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders hit the campaign trail for his former rival, Democratic Presidential Candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, in battleground state New Hampshire.

News

Sanders hits campaign trail in support of Biden

Updated: 1 hour ago
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders hit the campaign trail for his former rival, Joe Biden.

News

Sen. Sanders responds to supreme court nomination

Updated: 1 hour ago
Vermont senator Bernie Sanders is responding to the new supreme court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

National

AP source: Titans have 2 new positives, none for rest of NFL

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Another Tennessee Titans player and another staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus, while the rest of the NFL returned no new positives on Sunday, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

News

Libertarian presidential candidate visits Vermont

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
The Libertarian presidential candidate for the 2020 election stopped by Burlington’s Oakledge Park Saturday afternoon.