Advertisement

Lawmakers preview vice presidential debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris will take the debate stage Wednesday night.
The vice presidential debate will take place Wednesday, Oct. 7.
The vice presidential debate will take place Wednesday, Oct. 7.(Gray DC)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The 2020 vice presidential candidates will face off in the first and only vice presidential debate of the election season Wednesday night.

The debate is set to take place at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. The debate comes following the news that President Trump and a number of GOP lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris have both tested negative. The candidates will debate from 12 feet apart to prevent spread of the virus.

The Washington Bureau team talked to lawmakers from both sides of the aisle about the upcoming debate. The full interviews can be seen below.

Rep. Bill Flores (R-TX)

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC)

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO)

Rep. Russ Fulcher (R-ID)

Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC)

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS)

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC)

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Campaign Countdown: Vt. candidates for governor weigh in on COVID response

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Whoever wins the Vermont governor’s race will have to deal with distributing a vaccine, healing the economy, and balancing a budget millions in the red. Calvin Cutler sat down with the candidates for their assessment of how the state has responded to the pandemic so far and how each plans to lead going forward.

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

News

Campaign Countdown: The race for Vermont lieutenant governor

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT
|
By Dom Amato
Recent polls indicate it’s a tight contest in the race for Vermont’s next lieutenant governor. With Lt. Governor David Zuckerman running for governor, Democrat Molly Gray and Republican Scott Milne are hoping to take the open seat.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

News

Trump supporters rally in the Northeast Kingdom

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Trump supporters in the Northeast Kingdom want you to know they're there and supporting the president on Election Day. Our Kiernan Brisson spoke with some of them Saturday at a Trump rally in Newport.

Latest News

Politics

Vermont lieutenant governor candidates meet for 1st in-person debate

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:18 AM EDT
|
By Dom Amato
The two candidates for Vermont lieutenant governor faced off Thursday in their first in-person debate this campaign season.

News

Campaign Countdown: Where the candidates for Vt. governor stand on education

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT
Education is always one of the top issues in the race for Vermont governor. But with the pandemic upending public schools and the state college system on the verge of collapse, Vermont’s next governor will have even more to contend with.

News

Vermont clerks gear up for history-making vote

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT
Vermonters should expect their election ballots in the mail soon, after the Secretary of State’s office Tuesday began sending the ballots in batches to all registered Vermont voters.

News

Vermont lawmakers race to gavel out virtual session

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT
Vermont lawmakers are looking to wrap up a marathon legislative session by putting final touches on the state budget.

News

Trump Jr. campaigns in Granite State

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT
|
By Adam Sullivan
President Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., visited New Hampshire Thursday, hoping to swing the Granite State to his father.

News

Trump Jr. campaigns in N.H.

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT
New Hampshire is known for its face-to-face grassroots politics. And, as the election quickly approaches, it was the President’s son’s turn to make his pitch to voters.