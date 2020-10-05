Leahy tests negative for coronavirus

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy was at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last week with two of Republican senators who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Leahy tested negative for the virus and is exhibiting no symptoms at this time.

Leahy’s office says given the potential exposure of committee members and staff, and since four senators on the committee are currently self-quarantining, Leahy believes it is impossible to move ahead with the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Leahy’s spokesman said, “Doing so would needlessly place the health and safety of members, staff, journalists, and the nominee and her family at risk.”

A hearing on Judge Barrett’s nomination is supposed to happen one week from now.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.