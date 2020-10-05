MiVT: Julie Y Baker Albright

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - They say life imitates art.

For decades, one painter in Essex has been painting creatively... and now, she’s thinking creatively to sell her work!

Julie Y Baker Albright has had a passion for art since she was a child.

“I was a potter originally, I went to UVM, and then I did watercolor with my children as subjects and then I progressed to the oils," she said.

She’s been doing classical still life oil paintings for the last 20 years, and working out of her Essex home for the last 30.

“And it’s a very solitary form of work, so I listen to Walter Parker on VPR classical all day long, he’s kind of like my coworker," she joked.

Her company comes from the radio, but her inspiration is drawn from real life.

“Well, I’m a walker. And I’ll walk and usually, it’s just things from the natural world and I combine them with objects that are pretty universally accepted and known and very familiar to people," she said.

While usually Julie’s work can be seen in galleries, she prefers festivals because she can talk to people about her work. But with COVID-19 canceling all of those art galleries and festivals, Julie had to find another way to showcase her art to potential buyers.

She decided to use her carport as a makeshift art gallery.

“I decided to send out my postcard which had already been printed and already been posted and so I adhered a label on top of all of the show dates that said by appointment you can come to my carport," she explained.

And people do! Art lovers from all over come to her open-air carport to see the work and chat.

All of her paintings are posted online. Potential buyers can select the art they’d like to see, and she brings it outside - allowing Julie to showcase her work, in an abstract way.

