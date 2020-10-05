Advertisement

More students return to in-person learning

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FAIRLEE, Vt. (WCAX) - More school districts across our region are returning to five-day-a-week in-person learning. That includes the Rivendell School District in the Upper Valley.

The line of cars moved steadily Monday morning for drop-off at the Samuel Morey Elementary School in Fairlee. Students were required to wear masks and get their temperatures checked before getting out of their vehicles.

Students in the Rivendell district had been fully remote.

The Essex-Westford School District is also going back to five-day in-person learning this week.

