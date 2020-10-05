New Hampshire allocates $12M for performance venues

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Live entertainment venues are getting a boost, and business organizations in the White Mountains are banding together as New Hampshire continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

State officials said Monday that $12 million of the state’s federal virus relief aid will go to facilities that host live theatrical presentations, music, sporting or racing events.

Meanwhile, six chambers of commerce in northern New Hampshire are using their federal grants and working together to promote tourism, recruit workforce, educate visitors about the coronavirus and provide protective equipment to small businesses.

