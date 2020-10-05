Advertisement

New Hampshire gets federal grant to help released inmates

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire will receive more than $600,000 from the Department of Justice to help former adults and juvenile inmates transition back into their communities.

U.S. Attorney Scott Murray announced the grant, which is part of the department’s more than $92 million in financing for reentry efforts across the United States.

The grant, awarded by the department’s Office of Justice Programs, will help communities implement strategies to address the challenges posed by reentry and support reentry efforts for juveniles and parents with children.

The grant will also fund research and evaluation programs to advance understanding about reoffending.

