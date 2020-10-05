New Hampshire gets federal grant to help released inmates

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire will receive more than $600,000 from the Department of Justice to help former adults and juvenile inmates transition back into their communities.

U.S. Attorney Scott Murray announced the grant, which is part of the department’s more than $92 million in financing for reentry efforts across the United States.

The grant, awarded by the department’s Office of Justice Programs, will help communities implement strategies to address the challenges posed by reentry and support reentry efforts for juveniles and parents with children.

The grant will also fund research and evaluation programs to advance understanding about reoffending.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.