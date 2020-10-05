Advertisement

Newport chief says first season of ATVs on city streets went well

ATVs were allowed to hit the road in Newport in May.
ATVs were allowed to hit the road in Newport in May.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) - The Newport police chief says the first season allowing all-terrain vehicles on the streets of the northern Vermont city went well.

Police Chief Travis Bingham made the comments Friday, the day after the region’s ATV trails closed for the season.

The Caledonian Record reports the season opened May 15 under a new ordinance that allowed access by ATVs to downtown and on main roads leading to trails in and out of the city.

Bingham says almost all of the incidents handled by police involved ATV riders who were traveling on streets that are not open to ATVs.

