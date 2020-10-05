No charges after 2019 New Hampshire shooter claims self-defense

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office says no homicide charges will be brought against a Bristol man who admitted he shot his father to death, but claimed he did so in self-defense.

On Monday, the office released the results of its investigation into the March 29, 2019, shooting death of Steven Hall, 52, by his son, also named Steven Hall, who is 24.

The investigation found that the younger Hall called 911 on the date of the shooting to report he’d shot his father.

He told police he fired the shot that killed his father after the elder Hall approached him with a knife.

