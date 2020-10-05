Photo of wedding with no masks in Woodstock raises concerns

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - A wedding at the Woodstock Inn is the talk of the town-- not because of the beautiful ceremony but because of concerns about COVID-19.

A photo posted on social media and then taken down showed about 40 people at the event close together not wearing masks.

A town official tells me locals are comparing the gathering to photos from the crowded, maskless ceremony at the White House Rose Garden last week.

There was so much public outcry and concern, the Woodstock village and town leadership held a meeting Monday morning to discuss the matter with the Woodstock Inn.

“So many right things, one thing went wrong. They’re not going to let that happen going forward, so we were pleased with the outcome of the meeting,” said Jeffrey Kahn, the chair of the Woodstock Village board of trustees.

Kahn got more than a dozen calls from concerned citizens and other innkeepers.

In the meeting with Woodstock officials and the Woodstock Inn’s management, the inn explained they have strict protocols. All guests wore masks when they arrived and had their temperatures checked. The chairs were also set up in pods to create social distancing.

“When they sat down for the ceremony all the masks were gone and at that moment someone took a photo, so it was very poor timing you might say,” Kahn said.

This was the first event held at the inn since the beginning of the pandemic. Management agrees a mistake was made. They say they are reviewing this event and changing guidelines.

“People that do not wear a mask are not only at risk of their own lives, but they are spreading it to us innocent people who are trying to stay alive and do the right thing,” said Efrosini Walker of Massachusetts.

The town of Woodstock passed an ordinance saying, everyone must wear a mask unless you are on private property. I spoke with some people who say they don’t even believe in wearing masks, but they still wore one because of this ordinance.

I did not speak with any locals, but tourists expressed their disappointment.

“The staff could have been exposed to a group of people and we could be having lunch there. It’s actually surprising, especially with what happened in Maine earlier this summer,” said Aishia Freeman of Washington, D.C.

“I think it’s crazy,” said John Sadowsky of Maryland. “Wearing a mask is a trivial thing to do. It’s of all the things that we do in public, just out of respect to our fellow citizens, this is like one of the simplest things.”

Kahn says this situation was a shock to the community, but he is hopeful for future events.

“I feel confident that it won’t occur again,” he said, “and we just all pray that everyone is healthy and will stay healthy that was attending that wedding.”

I reached out to the Woodstock Inn for comment but did not hear back before this story was published.

