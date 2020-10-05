Plattsburgh man accused of robbery
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police say a robber broke into a home in Chesterfield, New York, knocked a phone out of a victim’s hand who was trying to call 911 and stole a wallet from a second victim.
Investigators now say that robber was Tyler Hart, 25, of Plattsburgh.
The alleged robbery happened at a home on Route 9 in Chesterfield.
Hart was charged with robbery and criminal mischief. He was ordered held without bail.
