Plattsburgh man accused of robbery

CHESTERFIELD, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police say a robber broke into a home in Chesterfield, New York, knocked a phone out of a victim’s hand who was trying to call 911 and stole a wallet from a second victim.

Investigators now say that robber was Tyler Hart, 25, of Plattsburgh.

The alleged robbery happened at a home on Route 9 in Chesterfield.

Hart was charged with robbery and criminal mischief. He was ordered held without bail.

