Plattsburgh mayor releases revised budget

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - As cities and towns across the country worry about what COVID-19 will do to their bottom lines, Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read says the Lake City is in good shape. Our Kelly O'Brien breaks down the budget for you.

“At a time when about every city across the country is having worsening outlooks, we have actually improved,” said Read, D-Plattsburgh.

The mayor announced his revised budget for next year, saying the city was able to maintain an 11% surplus for the general fund.

He says the budget will still offer services like road maintenance and more public partnerships for places like the Crete and Rec centers.

This budget offers a 15% cut to the property tax rate.

The mayor says he’s making up part of that by getting more of out of property owners who don’t pay property taxes like SUNY Plattsburgh. He wants them to pay more for what the city calls “other post-employee benefits” or OPEB.

“By not including OPEB, retirees, liabilities and these various sub-accounts, the ratepayers have not been paying their full share of the cost of running the city, so we are correcting that,” Read said.

And the mayor sees savings in emergency services. At Thursday’s Common Council Meeting, a packed house of public safety personnel and those who wanted to show support after a quickly revised agenda called for $900,000 to be cut from the public safety budget.

The mayor says his budget calls for a fully staffed department, replacing those who are eligible to retire.

Read says he estimates 19 officers are currently or will be eligible, and he planned his budget around one-third of those officers retiring.

“For that third, about six or seven officers, to put six or seven more people in the academy but the city saves substantially by replacing high wage earners with starting wages earners, so that’s where much of my savings come from there,” Read said.

Cpl. T.J. Rabideau, the president of the Plattsburgh Police Department’s union, says he can’t make people retire and it can take up to two years to get new hires alone on the road.

“You are losing the skill that you lost with the senior officer that had left. To get the person to feel comfortable on the road and to get that skill out of them as a police officer takes a long time,” Rabideau said.

The Common Council will announce Thursday whether they agree with the mayor’s budget or whether they will make a new budget of their own.

