Advertisement

Plattsburgh mayor releases revised budget

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - As cities and towns across the country worry about what COVID-19 will do to their bottom lines, Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read says the Lake City is in good shape. Our Kelly O’Brien breaks down the budget for you.

“At a time when about every city across the country is having worsening outlooks, we have actually improved,” said Read, D-Plattsburgh.

The mayor announced his revised budget for next year, saying the city was able to maintain an 11% surplus for the general fund.

He says the budget will still offer services like road maintenance and more public partnerships for places like the Crete and Rec centers.

This budget offers a 15% cut to the property tax rate.

The mayor says he’s making up part of that by getting more of out of property owners who don’t pay property taxes like SUNY Plattsburgh. He wants them to pay more for what the city calls “other post-employee benefits” or OPEB.

“By not including OPEB, retirees, liabilities and these various sub-accounts, the ratepayers have not been paying their full share of the cost of running the city, so we are correcting that,” Read said.

And the mayor sees savings in emergency services. At Thursday’s Common Council Meeting, a packed house of public safety personnel and those who wanted to show support after a quickly revised agenda called for $900,000 to be cut from the public safety budget.

The mayor says his budget calls for a fully staffed department, replacing those who are eligible to retire.

Read says he estimates 19 officers are currently or will be eligible, and he planned his budget around one-third of those officers retiring.

“For that third, about six or seven officers, to put six or seven more people in the academy but the city saves substantially by replacing high wage earners with starting wages earners, so that’s where much of my savings come from there,” Read said.

Cpl. T.J. Rabideau, the president of the Plattsburgh Police Department’s union, says he can’t make people retire and it can take up to two years to get new hires alone on the road.

“You are losing the skill that you lost with the senior officer that had left. To get the person to feel comfortable on the road and to get that skill out of them as a police officer takes a long time,” Rabideau said.

The Common Council will announce Thursday whether they agree with the mayor’s budget or whether they will make a new budget of their own.

Click here to see the mayor’s budget.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Construction on downtown Burlington roads starts Tuesday

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Starting Tuesday, the city of Burlington will start construction to adjust six lanes of traffic downtown.

News

COVID outbreak among migrant workers at Vermont farm

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont health officials are working to contain and trace an outbreak of 26 new COVID-19 cases among workers at a Vermont apple orchard.

News

Vermont singer-songwriter helps write song for Disney singer

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Vermont singer-songwriter helps write song for Disney singer

News

Suspects whose arrest allegedly triggered kidnapping appear in court

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
The two people arrested in a South Burlington sting that led to the international kidnapping of two North Country seniors were in court on Monday. Our Kelly O'Brien has been following this story and has an update on what happened in court.

News

FOOD - clipped version

Updated: 33 minutes ago
FOOD

Latest News

News

SPEEDBUMPS - clipped version

Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPEEDBUMPS

News

New statewide guidance for NH ski resorts

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
New Hampshire has released its guidelines for the upcoming ski season. But some resorts that own mountains in New Hampshire and Vermont have already issued guidelines of their own.

News

Plattsburgh mayor releases revised budget

Updated: 54 minutes ago
As cities and towns across the country worry about what COVID-19 will do to their bottom lines, Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read says the Lake City is in good shape. Our Kelly O’Brien breaks down the budget for you.

News

Fake supermarket flyers with racist language spread in Burlington

Updated: 1 hour ago
Someone spread an alarming message throughout Burlington’s South End. Our Christina Guessferd investigates the fake City Market flyer circulating in the Queen City.

News

Vermont startup InSpace aims to take on Zoom

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
A Vermont-based startup software company aims to take on Zoom and personalize classrooms.