Advertisement

Star Struck: Life on Venus?

By Céline McArthur
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a potentially huge discovery in the quest for extraterrestrial life.

It has to do with an astronomer in Wales who discovered a lot of smelly gas floating around Venus' atmosphere.

Bobby Farlice-Rubio of the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium explained what this is all about to our Celine McArthur in this edition of “Star Struck.” Watch the video for the full interview.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Farm to family food box program returns

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Kayla Martin
The farm to family food box program is up and running again in a time when people could use the help.

AP

New Hampshire allocates $12M for performance venues

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Live entertainment venues are getting a boost, and business organizations in the White Mountains are banding together as New Hampshire continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

AP

Cuomo defends not wearing a mask at indoor presser

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Andrew Cuomo defended his decision to not wear a mask at an indoor press conference held Monday in New York City in response to questions from reporters.

News

Star Struck: Life on Venus?

Updated: 1 hour ago
There’s a potentially huge discovery in the quest for extraterrestrial life.

Latest News

News

Photo of wedding with no masks in Woodstock raises concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Did an unmasked wedding in Woodstock put guests and the community at risk for COVID? What our Olivia Lyons learned about the event and the fallout.

News

Wedding photos expose apparently lax COVID rules at Woodstock Inn

Updated: 1 hour ago
Village and town officials met with the Woodstock in after photos from a recent wedding caused an uproar.

News

COVID outbreak among migrant workers at Vermont farm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont health officials are working to contain and trace an outbreak of 26 new COVID-19 cases among workers at a Vermont apple orchard.

News

Campaign Countdown: Welch faces challenge from political newcomer Berry

Updated: 1 hour ago
Vermont’s lone seat in Congress is on the ballot this year.

News

New statewide guidance for NH ski resorts

Updated: 1 hour ago
New Hampshire has released its guidelines for the upcoming ski season.

News

Barre City addressing speed issues with speed tables

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
The city of Barre is moving forward with a street safety project that’s been on hold since last year.