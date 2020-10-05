Advertisement

Study: 40% of those surveyed text behind the wheel

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Almost everyone agrees that texting while driving is dangerous but new research shows 40% of us do it anyway.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 3,000 Americans die each year from distracted driving and another 4,000 are injured.

A survey by AAA finds 96% of drivers believe it’s dangerous to text while driving, yet four out of 10 admit to texting while driving in the last 30 days.

Sharon Huntley lost her son to distracted driving. She says texting and driving or being on your phone while driving is a mistake that can cost lives in an instant.

“That’s what’s so devastating about distracted driving, before you realize what’s happening, before you realize what a terrible mistake it was, it can be over that quickly,” Huntley said.

October is Distracted Driving Awareness Month. AAA says one of the best things to limit distracted driving is to turn on your phone’s Do Not Disturb setting when in your vehicle.

