Teen seriously injured in ATV rollover in New Hampshire

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WOODSTOCK, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire authorities say a 14-year-old ATV driver was seriously injured when he missed a turn and rolled the machine down a steep bank.

The driver, from Charlton, Massachusetts, was riding with a group on Saturday in Woodstock. He was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for his injuries, which were not life-threatening.

The teen was wearing a helmet. New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department says operator inexperience was the cause of the rollover.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

