Vermont reports largest 1-day increase in COVID cases since June 3

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Health Department has reported 33 new cases of the coronavirus, the largest one-day increase since June 3.

Statistics posted to the department’s website Monday said that 26 of the new cases were in Addison County.

Health Department and Agriculture officials planned a news conference in the afternoon to discuss the state’s investigation into an outbreak of COVID-19 at a farm in Addison County.

A Health Department spokesman did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

