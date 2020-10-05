Vermont reports largest 1-day increase in COVID cases since June 3
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Health Department has reported 33 new cases of the coronavirus, the largest one-day increase since June 3.
Statistics posted to the department’s website Monday said that 26 of the new cases were in Addison County.
Health Department and Agriculture officials planned a news conference in the afternoon to discuss the state’s investigation into an outbreak of COVID-19 at a farm in Addison County.
A Health Department spokesman did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.
