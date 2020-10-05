Vermont singer-songwriter helps write song for Disney singer

ARLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A singer/songwriter living in Southern Vermont put her skills to the test recently, helping to write music for a famous voice. The song serves as an anthem for the times and is helping a group of professionals affected by the pandemic. Our Scott Fleishman caught up with her at Old Mill Road Recording in Arlington.

Growing up in the Northeast, musician Blair Bodine, often spent time at her grandmother’s home in Manchester, Vermont. So when the pandemic hit the U.S. in March, Bodine, her parents, sister and brother-in-law, decided to head there.

“I feel like it’s such a blessing to be with family during this time,” Bodine said. “Especially knowing so many people who I’m close with who are separated from their families.”

Early on during lockdown, Bodine kept her guitar locked away, but then, a friend challenged her to write a song thanking essential workers. She wrote the “Thank You Song” in one day and filmed a music video for it, set in her grandmother’s barn.

Another friend of Bodine’s, Josh Pultz, heard the “Thank You Song.” At the time, he and singer Lea Salonga were looking to create a tune for the current times. If you don’t recognize Lea Salonga, you’ve probably heard her. She supplied the singing voices of Disney Princesses, Jasmine and Mulan.

“I’ve only met Blair like this. Via Zoom,” Salonga said.

Now, she was going to sing a song co-written by Bodine.

“I literally could not believe it when Josh told me about the project and said that I may be able to contribute some lyrics,” Bodine said.

For the next few weeks, Bodine and composer Daniel Edmonds collaborated on the song over Zoom. While Bodine was in Manchester, Edmonds was in Sydney, Australia.

“We would work for a couple of hours and then we would have homework, so we’d then come back and present our work and keep refining the song and talk about ideas,” Edmonds said.

Zoom was also where the song was recorded. Salonga sang it from her studio in the Philippines.

The song, called “Dream Again,” is about holding on to the hope you’ll be able to visit the people and places you want to see again.

“I was very happy with it,” Salonga said. “These were lyrics that were written for me to sing and it’s not often I get a gift like that.”

Blair Bodine’s favorite part of the song comes in the second verse.

“It begins with, ‘When you have wings, you need to fly, but we’ve been grounded by this winter, growing restless day by day. The sun will rise and so will I,’” she said. “I’m just recalling the paths I was walking down when some of those words came to my mind. So, Vermont really influenced the creative process for me.”

Proceeds from the song "Dream Again: will benefit the Actors Fund, which is a financial safety net for all those working in the entertainment industry.

“I really look forward to the time where we can hopefully perform it live,” Edmonds said. “That would be such a moment.”

“Oh my gosh, yes,” Salonga said.

A song, testing the limits of collaboration, offering hope with each note, a success by any measure.

“I don’t know if that would have been possible had that door not been open where I picked up my guitar once again,” Bodine said.

A family closer than ever and a career boost. For Blair Bodine during this global health crisis, music has been pretty good medicine.

There were also contributions to the song “Dream Again” from Los Angeles, New York and London. Virtually, an international effort.

