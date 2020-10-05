Advertisement

Vermont startup InSpace aims to take on Zoom

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont-based startup software company aims to take on Zoom and personalize classrooms.

It’s called InSpace and it’s a virtual platform that allows people to have both group discussions and one-on-one interactions. That’s what founders say makes it different than platforms like Zoom which only allow one person to speak at a time.

Champlain College Professor Narine Hall co-founded InSpace and says it helps fix some of the problems teachers encountered after switching to remote learning this past spring.

“I think the biggest joy is when I see professors come into InSpace and their excitement when they realize that they can get back to doing normal classrooms in a normal way like they used to before the pandemic,” Hall said.

InSpace is currently in beta testing at Champlain College.

Hall says she hopes other colleges will be interested in the technology and sign on to beta test, as well.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Narine Hall.

