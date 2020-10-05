BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our week is going to have a bit of everything, some rain, some dry weather, and temperatures will be up and down.

The few scattered showers this afternoon are due to a weak trough of low pressure but otherwise, our weather is pretty typical of early October.

Tuesday will be a pretty nice day with a mix of sun and clouds, and it will be warmer as winds pick up out of the south ahead of an approaching storm system coming in from central Canada.

Wednesday will be the wettest day of the week, with that storm system bringing showers and possible thunderstorms. Once the storm goes by, it will become blustery and colder Wednesday night into early Thursday. Many of us won’t get out of the 40s for highs on Thursday.

Thursday night will be especially chilly. Winds will die down Thursday night, skies will be clear, and we’ll get some good radiational cooling, with many spots dropping into the 20s by Friday morning, even some teens in the colder spots.

Friday will bring plenty of sunshine and temperatures will be a few degrees warmer, but still well below normal for early October.

The weekend is looking pretty good, although there is a slight chance for a passing shower on Saturday as a warm front comes through. Sunday will have partly cloudy skies with temperatures down just a few degrees from Saturday.

