Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! We’ll get the new work week off to an okay start today. Then things will get a little more active by mid-week, and kind of chilly after that.

A weak trough of low pressure will swing through today with the chance for just a few showers mid-to-late afternoon. Otherwise, there will be a mix of sun & clouds, and temperatures will be just about normal for this time of year, in the upper 50s to low/mid 60s.

It will be turning a little warmer on Tuesday as winds pick up out of the south ahead of an approaching storm system coming in from central Canada. That system will have some punch to it, and bring us showers & possible thunderstorms on Wednesday. Once the storm goes by, it will turn blustery & colder Wednesday night into early Thursday. Temperatures will fall starting late Wednesday, and a lot of spots won’t get out of the 40s for highs on Thursday. The wind will die down Thursday night, skies will be clear, and we’ll get some good “radiational cooling,” with many spots dropping into the 20s by Friday morning, even some teens in the colder spots.

We’ll recover a bit on Friday with lots of sunshine, and warm up even more as we head into the start of the weekend, although there is a slight chance for a passing shower on Saturday as a warm front comes through. To round out the weekend, Sunday will have partly cloudy skies with temperatures down just a notch from Saturday.

Looks like another great leaf-peeping weekend! Enjoy! -Gary

