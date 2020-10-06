Advertisement

Burlington City Council drops COVID bar curfew

Burlington bars could see a change in the 11:00 PM curfew set by the city.
Burlington bars could see a change in the 11:00 PM curfew set by the city.(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The last call at Queen City bars is returning to normal after six weeks of restrictions meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Burlington officials say the move to return to a 2 a.m. closing time is only possible because the city’s infection rate remains so low. Business owners say they are thrilled they don’t have to turn customers away three hours before they normally would.

Located in Burlington’s Old North End, T Rugg’s Tavern identifies itself as a bar for locals and regulars, but the coronavirus rules have kept some of their customers away. “I think it’s affected more of the late-night regulars, the people who are in the service industry,” said the tavern’s Ronan Gavin. He says the bar felt the impact of Burlington’s 11 p.m. regulation. “I had to kick out some business that would have stayed till potentially 1 or 2 a.m. and kept drinking -- and again, more money lost.”

The restrictions were originally put in place in August to help prevent an outbreak when college students arrived back in town. The Burlington City Council Monday Monday night lifted the requirements for the emergency order.

“Those institutions have reopened and we have not seen a spike in cases,” said Burlington City Council President Max Tracy P-Ward 2.

Vermont Health officials say they support the city’s conclusions. “The numbers have certainly been low enough that if the city of Burlington or any other city that had a similar ordinance in place decided to relax the time of closing of bars, for instance, one couldn’t argue with that,” said Vt. Health Commissioner Dr, Mark Levine.

But it’s not business as usual. State rules continue to restrict capacity in bars at 50-percent. And Burlington is keeping one requirement intact to keep college students from congregating in large numbers. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 people and only 10 are allowed at indoor gatherings.

“We need to continue to be vigilant on that and keeping those regulations on gathering sizes and residential settings, I think, will be crucial, especially through the Halloween period, to make sure we don’t see large gatherings take place,” Tracy said.

Back at T Rugg’s, Gavin says he is just excited to stay open until 2 a.m. “It is good news. It’s good news for the industry as a whole,” he said.

Tracy says the council can always reimpose the restrictions if virus numbers increase.

Related Stories:

Burlington bars could see a lift on curfew

Businesses enjoy one more Friday night of warm weather

UVM students sticking to COVID pledge; bar owners sour on early closures

Burlington bars ordered to start closing earlier

Will cracking down on college students push businesses to the brink?

Mayor’s emergency resolution would close Burlington bars early

State reports Burlington bars ‘doing well’ weeks after noncompliance citations

Governor Scott to send letter to bar owners

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Finding a high dose flu shot for seniors

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Kayla Martin
One flu shot does not fit all. There is a shot designed just for seniors to give them an extra boost of defense again the seasonal flu. But this year those shots could be hard to find. Our Kayla Martin talked with a pharmacist about how the vaccine works and why there might be a shortage.

News

Hitting the trail for Grand Challenge - clipped version

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Our Scott Fleishman speaks with Chris Maron of Champlain Area Trails.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Vermont on track to hit flu vaccination targets

Updated: 10 minutes ago
VERMONT OFFICIALS SAY, WE'RE ON TRACK TO HAVE MORE PEOPLE VACCINATED FOR THE FLU THIS YEAR.

News

Morrisville author wins award for fantasy book

Updated: 36 minutes ago
It's Hispanic Heritage Month. And also -- the month of Halloween.

Latest News

News

Champlain Area Trails group Grand Challenge underway

Updated: 49 minutes ago
What better way to celebrate fall in the Champlain Valley than with a hiking challenge.

News

North Country fire kills hundreds of cows

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A fire in New York's North Country Monday night killed hundreds of cows.

News

Post-occupation cleanup of Battery Park complete

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Burlington’s Battery Park is almost back to normal after racial justice protesters and the homeless packed up last week after their month-long occupation.

News

Champlain Area Trails group Grand Challenge underway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Scott Fleishman spoke with Champlain Area Trails' Derek Rogers about the 2020 Grand Challenge fundraiser.

News

Morrisville author wins award for fantasy book

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Cat Viglienzoni spoke with I spoke with Morrisville author Ann Dávila Cardinal about winning the 2020 International Latino Book Award.