Burlington City Council drops COVID bar curfew

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The last call at Queen City bars is returning to normal after six weeks of restrictions meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Burlington officials say the move to return to a 2 a.m. closing time is only possible because the city’s infection rate remains so low. Business owners say they are thrilled they don’t have to turn customers away three hours before they normally would.

Located in Burlington’s Old North End, T Rugg’s Tavern identifies itself as a bar for locals and regulars, but the coronavirus rules have kept some of their customers away. “I think it’s affected more of the late-night regulars, the people who are in the service industry,” said the tavern’s Ronan Gavin. He says the bar felt the impact of Burlington’s 11 p.m. regulation. “I had to kick out some business that would have stayed till potentially 1 or 2 a.m. and kept drinking -- and again, more money lost.”

The restrictions were originally put in place in August to help prevent an outbreak when college students arrived back in town. The Burlington City Council Monday Monday night lifted the requirements for the emergency order.

“Those institutions have reopened and we have not seen a spike in cases,” said Burlington City Council President Max Tracy P-Ward 2.

Vermont Health officials say they support the city’s conclusions. “The numbers have certainly been low enough that if the city of Burlington or any other city that had a similar ordinance in place decided to relax the time of closing of bars, for instance, one couldn’t argue with that,” said Vt. Health Commissioner Dr, Mark Levine.

But it’s not business as usual. State rules continue to restrict capacity in bars at 50-percent. And Burlington is keeping one requirement intact to keep college students from congregating in large numbers. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 people and only 10 are allowed at indoor gatherings.

“We need to continue to be vigilant on that and keeping those regulations on gathering sizes and residential settings, I think, will be crucial, especially through the Halloween period, to make sure we don’t see large gatherings take place,” Tracy said.

Back at T Rugg’s, Gavin says he is just excited to stay open until 2 a.m. “It is good news. It’s good news for the industry as a whole,” he said.

Tracy says the council can always reimpose the restrictions if virus numbers increase.

