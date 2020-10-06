Campaign Countdown: New York’s 21st congressional district

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The 2020 race for New York’s 21st Congressional District seat may look similar to 2018, but the political landscape has changed considerably.

Representative Elise Stefanik, R-New York, beat Democratic challenger Tedra Cobb by a 14-point margin last time out. Stefanik has now served in the House for the last five years and remains the youngest Republican woman ever elected to Congress. “I’m proud of keeping my promises to North Country voters,” Stefanik said.

She says she’s proud of her bipartisan record of accomplishments including funding for veterans, being a leading voice on northern border issues, and bringing President Trump to Fort Drum to sign off on the largest military pay increase in nearly a decade. “I went to Washington to get things done and that has been my laser focus,” Stefanik said.

She says the economic struggle brought to the North Country by the pandemic is the biggest problem facing the district. “Making sure we have the resources to beat this pandemic and ultimately come through stronger,” she said.

President Trump calls Stefanik a “rising star” in the GOP and she played a major roll in his impeachment trial, going after witnesses on his behalf. As a result, millions of dollars poured into her campaign as well as that of her opponent, Tedra Cobb.

“Very different candidates, very different sets of values, but I have been proud that I am the only candidate that has stood up for North Country values,” Stefanik said.

“I have been here in this community fighting for families while she has been in Washington taking corporate money and voting against us time and time again,” Cobb said.

Cobb is a mother, volunteer firefighter, former eight-year county legislator for St. Lawrence County, and a health care advocate. She says she is the best pick for North Country voters because of her roots in the community. “I have spent over 30 years in this community as a public servant,” she said.

She says health care is her fight and that it affects everyone’s life. She says she knows the struggles from first-hand experience -- a daughter who needed emergency surgery. She had health insurance through her job, but a month after the surgery she lost that job and her insurance.

“This is a story that I hear from so many people,” Cobb said. “We need someone that will fight for us. I know what it’s like to fight for your child. I know what it’s like to fight for your family and I will fight for North Country families like I fought for my own,” she said.

She says she is the best pick for the North Country because of her past serving the public by putting people and public health first. “We need someone who will put everything aside, put division aside, listen to people and work together to solve our problems. That’s the history that I have, that’s why I’m running and that’s what I’ll do in Washington,” Cobb said.

