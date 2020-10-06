Champlain Area Trails group Grand Challenge underway

WESTPORT, N.Y. (WCAX) - What better way to celebrate fall in the Champlain Valley than with a hiking challenge.

The group Champlain Area Trails came up with the fundraising idea for the 2020 Grand Challenge. If hikers complete either the moderate Wildway Passage Trail in Westport, New York, or the tougher Boquet Ridge Ramble in Essex, New York, then they will get an opportunity to have their picture in one of these cool frames to be posted on Champlain Trails' social media. They also can pick up a limited edition commemorative patch.

Scott Fleishman spoke with the group’s Derek Rogers about the challenge.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.