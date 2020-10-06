Advertisement

Eskimo Pie changes name to Edy’s Pie

Eskimo is considered ‘derogatory’
From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.
From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.(Source: Nestle/Dreyer's, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The chocolate-covered ice cream bars known as Eskimo Pies have a new name.

From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.

The name change comes after Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, which makes the treat, acknowledged its original name was offensive.

The name “Eskimo” has long been used by non-native groups to refer collectively to Inuit and Yupik people, according to the Alaska Native Language Center at the University of Alaska.

“This name is considered derogatory in many other places because it was given by non-Inuit people and was said to mean ‘eater of raw meat,’” it said.

Several companies have said they would change their logos shortly after the police killing of George Floyd, which ignited a nationwide conversation on race.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rutland, Danville schools to discuss mascot changes

Updated: moments ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Schools across the region are reexamining school mascots that are considered racially insensitive. Those include meetings Tuesday night to change the mascot at both Rutland High School and Danville School.

News

Vt. registered voters should have received main-in ballot by Wednesday

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Dom Amato
Most registered voters in Vermont should have already received their ballots for the general election in the mail. If not, the last ones should arrive by Wednesday. Dom Amato reports on what voters need to do you to make sure they are counted.

News

Champlain Area Trails group Grand Challenge underway

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Scott Fleishman spoke with Champlain Area Trails' Derek Rogers about the 2020 Grand Challenge fundraiser.

News

Campaign Countdown: New York’s 21st congressional district

Updated: 9 minutes ago
The 2020 race for New York’s 21st Congressional District seat may look similar to 2018, but the political landscape has changed considerably.

Latest News

National

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) previews the vice presidential debate

Updated: 9 minutes ago

News

Vt. registered voters should have received main-in ballot by Wednesday

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Vermont Secretary of State wants Vermonters to know their options ahead of the November elections.

News

Lack of state minimum wage becomes NH campaign issue

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Democrats running for office in New Hampshire are highlighting the fact that the state does not have a minimum wage.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reacts to Trump testing positive for COVID

Updated: 14 minutes ago

AP

NY to impose new shutdowns in virus hot spots

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state will reinstate restrictions on businesses, churches and schools in and around areas where coronavirus cases are spiking.

News

Sununu tours Main Street

Updated: 20 minutes ago
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was pounding the pavement in Littleton Tuesday, touring businesses that received a slice of the Main Street Relief Fund.