Finding a high dose flu shot for seniors

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One flu shot does not fit all. There is a shot designed just for seniors to give them an extra boost of defense again the seasonal flu. But this year those shots could be hard to find. Our Kayla Martin talked with a pharmacist about how the vaccine works and why there might be a shortage.

Studies show at best, 50% of Americans get the flu shot. But this year, because of the pandemic, they’re anticipating up to 70% of the population will want one.

“Definitely get your vaccine,” said Erin Knox, the director of sales and marketing at the Gazebo Senior Living Center in Burlington.

That’s especially true for the elderly. They can get a high dose flu shot made for people age 65 and older. The CDC says it’s 24% more effective at reducing flu-related illnesses and death in the elderly population.

There has been a shortage of it in years past and there might be again this year.

“So this could potentially cause some availability issues. This year, but at the current time the CDC is reporting that there are no backorders or stock issues,” said Matt Flint of the UVM Medical Center Pharmacy.

But if you can’t find one, it’s not recommended that you wait just to have the higher dose.

“So my recommendation would be that if you go to your local pharmacy or health care facility and they do not have the high dose vaccine available, even though you are eligible for it, I would recommend getting whatever flu shot or vaccine they have available. Do not put off getting the shot,” Flint said. “I actually had this conversation with my father this past weekend. He’s 80. He’s never gotten the flu vaccine. I’ve been lecturing he is going to be getting it this year.”

Erin Knox says at the Gazebo Senior Living Center, they ordered their vaccines far in advance to make sure they have enough.

“We’ve done that for many years,” Knox said. “This year we scheduled it early summer so that if there were any concerns about dosage shortages that we would be secure of having enough.”

Knox said the best way to prevent the spreading of sickness and infection at Gazebo Senior Living Center is to heighten hygiene and get the flu shot. And these precautions can work outside the walls of the senior center, as well.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.