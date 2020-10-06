Advertisement

Gov. Phil Scott vetoes Act 250

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott vetoes a bill that would reform parts of Vermont’s 1970 landmark land use law.

In his veto letter, the Governor says the bill creates more regulatory uncertainty not less.

The initiative to reform Vermont’s land use law was thrown off track by the pandemic and whittled down to just two proposals.

An Act 250 review exemption to recreational trails and new rules to curb forest fragmentation which aims to bolster habitats and forest health.

Governor Phil Scott and others wanted to balance out the new rules with Act 250 exemptions in Vermont’s downtowns.

Developers WCAX spoke to say they hope the Governor’s veto will spur lawmakers to keep working on Act 250 reform next January.

The Act 250 bill extends how long hiking, biking, and horseback trails can continue to operate through next year without an Act 250 review.

Top lawmakers say the provisions left out of this year’s reform efforts will be back on the table in the new session in January, but it’s unclear if they will call a special veto override session in the coming weeks.

