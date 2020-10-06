Gov. Scott to hold pandemic press conference

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold another pandemic press briefing Tuesday morning.

Watch live at 11 a.m.

We expect an update on the outbreak among workers at an apple orchard in Shoreham along with an update on any other positive cases in the state.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported a total of 1,817 coronavirus cases in the state and 58 deaths. A total of 167,506 tests have been conducted, 565 travelers are being monitored, 9,139 have completed monitoring and 1,625 have recovered.

DFR Commissioner Mike Pieciak is also expected to provide the latest modeling and travel map.

We could also hear about Vermont Mask Day, President Trump’s COVID-19 announcement, and whether restrictions will be loosened for indoor dining.

