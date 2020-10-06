Morrisville author wins award for fantasy book

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and also the month of Halloween, and if you’re looking for a spooky tale that also weaves in Latino folklore, look no further than Morrisville author Ann Dávila Cardinal.

Her book, “Five Midnights,” received the 2020 International Latino Book Award in the Best Young Adult Fantasy and Adventure category. In addition to writing, she also works at the Vermont College of Fine Arts in Montpelier.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with I spoke with her Cardinal about the recent award.

