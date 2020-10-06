Advertisement

Multiple departments respond to large barn fire in Beekmantown

Fire
Fire(Associated Press)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - A barn is damaged after a large fire Monday night in Beekmantown, New York.

According to Clinton County dispatchers, we’re told the fire happened at 8:30 p.m. at Bubbins Farm which was recently acquired by Adirondack Farms.

We’re told 18 departments responded to the flames.

It’s unclear how the animals are doing or if there were any injuries.

We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

