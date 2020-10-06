NH man faces DUI charges following fatal motorcycle crash

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire woman has died following a motorcycle crash on Sunday in Andover and the driver of the motorcycle now faces charges.

It happened just before 9 p.m. New Hampshire State Police say Dennis Boucher, 42, of Hooksett, was headed east on Route 4 when he lost control on a turn. Both he and his passenger, Tonya Boucher, 41, were thrown from the motorcycle off the shoulder of the road.

Tonya died from her injuries. Boucher was flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police say alcohol was a factor in the crash and he was later arrested at the hospital and charged with negligent homicide.

Traffic on the road was shut down for about three hours.

