NH man sentenced to year in jail in crash that killed 2

LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) - A driver who prosecutors said had been drinking and partying before causing a crash in Littleton that killed two people has been sentenced to a year in jail.

The Caledonian-Record reports 25-year-old Richard Maker Jr., of Littleton, acknowledged Monday he drove fast and negligently under the influence of alcohol. He pleaded guilty to two negligent homicide counts and two misdemeanor counts of vehicular assault. Maker was driving with 19-year-old Brodie Leavitt following a house party.

Prosecutors said 60-year-old Dorese Harrell, was making a U-turn near Littleton Regional Hospital when her car was struck by Maker, who was driving about 70 mph in a 50-mph zone. Both she and Leavitt died.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)