Post-occupation cleanup of Battery Park complete

Protesters in Burington's Battery Park last month.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Battery Park is almost back to normal after racial justice protesters and the homeless packed up last week after their month-long occupation.

Only a few destroyed tents were left in Battery Park Tuesday afternoon after most of the protesters left on Wednesday and worked to help clean the park.

The Burlington Police Department’s community affairs liaison worked with the homeless to help them find shelter and city workers started cleaning the park Monday.

“We came through and looked for obvious garbage that was out there. The largest pickup that happened was on Monday morning. And also the protesters that had been there as a part of the encampment also came down and they helped with the cleanup,” said Cindi Wight, director of Burlington Parks and Recreation

“I’m happy that the park is cleaner but I understand that the trash comes from the people living here for a considerable amount of time -- for a good cause,” said Mark Alpizar of Burlington.

The parks department says they were monitoring the encampment throughout the protest and that Battery Park remained open to the public the entire time.

