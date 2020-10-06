Rutland City School Board invites public to discuss mascot change

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland City School Board will hold a public meeting Tuesday night to talk about changing the district’s mascot.

Rutland High School teams and students are known as the Rutland Raiders. Their current imagery is an arrowhead.

There’s been a recent push to change the mascot, with Native Americans saying it is an appropriation of Native culture.

People wishing to speak at the meeting have until noon Tuesday to sign up in advance.

Speakers will be given two minutes to talk and students are being given preference.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Related Stories:

Will Rutland High School retire the Raiders?

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.