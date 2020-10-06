Advertisement

Sununu tours Main Street

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was pounding the pavement in Littleton Tuesday, touring businesses that received a slice of the Main Street Relief Fund.

When the pandemic first hit back in March and businesses were forced to close, it was the small stores on Main Street that took a big hit. 2020 has been anything but sweet for Chutters, home to the world’s longest candy counter.

“Business hasn’t returned back to where it was and we are closed a lot more than we were,” said Chutters owner Jim Alden.

A $102,000 grant from New Hampshire’s Main Street Relief fund has provided some relief.

“It went into everything, all of our signage, the employees. You know, when you shut down your registers for two months, it comes into filling that void,” Alden said.

Chutters was one of several businesses Sununu toured Tuesday. The Inkwell Coffee and Tea House never closed during the pandemic, but foot traffic dwindled. A $10,000 grant from the fund was assurance the lights would stay on.

“It was really great to have as a backup, too, just because we didn’t know what was going to happen,” said owner Angel Anan.

The money came from New Hampshire’s slice of the CARES Act. The Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery was formed to distribute it. The bipartisan committee circumvented the normal legislative process for doling out cash-- to the dismay of some Democrats.

“We knew that businesses were in need, so we didn’t have to tell them how to spend that money. We knew that they were going to spend it exactly how they needed to spend it,” said Gov. Sununu, R-New Hampshire.

Approximately 6,500 New Hampshire businesses received a total of $340 million. And Sununu says another round of funding is going to be announced in the next couple of weeks.

