Vermont 'High’ Extended Unemployment Benefits run out

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With a steady decline in Vermont unemployment numbers, state leaders say they no longer qualify for certain benefits for Vermonters who still don’t have a job.

It’s called “High” Extended Unemployment Benefits, and it runs out at the end of the week.

Because of higher unemployment numbers in past months, Vermont was able to qualify and get federal benefits.

But now that the unemployment rate went from just under 8.5 percent in July to just under 5 percent in August, the state no longer meets the threshold.

The labor department commissioner says he realizes this change comes at a very difficult time for many Vermonters.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.