Vermont on track to hit flu vaccination targets

File photo
File photo(WDBJ)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials say we’re on track to have more people vaccinated for the flu this year.

The state’s health officials have set a goal of 325,000.

So far, nearly 40,000 people have gotten the shot. That’s about 6,000 more this year than last year at this time.

And 4,300 were people who hadn’t gotten the shot in the past few years. Many of them are kids and teens. Vaccine rates for that age group are 50% higher than this time last year.

The flu will not be tested for at the state’s pop-up sites this winter. That’s because Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says those sites are designed for asymptomatic people.

“Because of the lack of focus on symptomatic people, I don’t think that testing for flu will come up much at the pop-ups themselves. But will come up consistently through the winter months when people present with respiratory symptoms and we’re waiting for the hopeful arrival of a test that can actually use one test and look for both diseases concurrently,” Levine said.

State officials say as the weather gets colder, the pop-up sites will move indoors. And they won’t be ramping down their pop-up testing capacity. The governor reiterated their goal is still to test about 1,000 people a day.

