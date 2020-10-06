Advertisement

Vt. registered voters should have received main-in ballot by Wednesday

Vermont voters should have received their mail-in ballots by Wednesday.
Vermont voters should have received their mail-in ballots by Wednesday.(WCAX)
By Dom Amato
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Most registered voters in Vermont should have already received their ballots for the general election in the mail. If not, the last ones should arrive by Wednesday. Dom Amato reports on what voters need to do you to make sure they are counted.

Nearly 41,000 Vermonters have already voted by returning mailed ballots. Secretary of state Jim Condos is encouraging voters to send in ballots as soon as possible to make sure your vote is received and counted.

“Why wait? We would like to strongly encourage voters to vote as early as they feel comfortable,” Condos said.

Condos is urging Vermonters to get out the vote and do it early. If you choose to vote by mail, they suggest having sealed and signed ballots in the mailbox no later than October 24th, because election officials can process them right away.

“It will also help flatten that absentee ballots curve, helping to spread out the work of processing, received ballots by town clerks and their workers,” Condos said.

Voters can also bring their completed ballot to their town clerk instead of mailing it in. Many towns have secure drop boxes or mail slots.

A third option is to go to the polls on Election Day. It’s highly suggested voters still bring their mail-in ballots with them.

“But if they do not remember to, or misplaced it, they will still be able to vote after signing an affidavit that they have not already voted,” Condos said.

He expects that some Vermonters may be getting ballots for previous residents of homes, or even for people who have died. He says that the household should contact their town clerk to report this. He says there are a number of protocols in place to prevent fraudulent votes. “If they try to vote more than once, the system will know, the clerks will know, and we will know,” Condos said.

He said all allegations of voter fraud will be investigated. He emphasized that voting by mail is safe and secure regardless of party, and that the process shouldn’t be impacted by conspiracy theories or fear-mongering. “Gosh darn it, we can and should encourage people to vote!” Condos said.

State officials urge registered voters to contact their town clerk if they do not receive a ballot in the mail.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rutland, Danville schools to discuss mascot changes

Updated: moments ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Schools across the region are reexamining school mascots that are considered racially insensitive. Those include meetings Tuesday night to change the mascot at both Rutland High School and Danville School.

News

Champlain Area Trails group Grand Challenge underway

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Scott Fleishman spoke with Champlain Area Trails' Derek Rogers about the 2020 Grand Challenge fundraiser.

News

Campaign Countdown: New York’s 21st congressional district

Updated: 9 minutes ago
The 2020 race for New York’s 21st Congressional District seat may look similar to 2018, but the political landscape has changed considerably.

News

Vt. registered voters should have received main-in ballot by Wednesday

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Vermont Secretary of State wants Vermonters to know their options ahead of the November elections.

Latest News

News

Lack of state minimum wage becomes NH campaign issue

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Democrats running for office in New Hampshire are highlighting the fact that the state does not have a minimum wage.

AP

NY to impose new shutdowns in virus hot spots

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state will reinstate restrictions on businesses, churches and schools in and around areas where coronavirus cases are spiking.

News

Sununu tours Main Street

Updated: 21 minutes ago
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was pounding the pavement in Littleton Tuesday, touring businesses that received a slice of the Main Street Relief Fund.

News

Burlington City Council drops COVID bar curfew

Updated: 24 minutes ago
The last call at Queen City bars is returning to normal after six weeks of restrictions meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

News

Addison apple picker cluster contained; Number of visitors to Vt. without quarantine shrinks to 2.9M

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Vermont health officials Tuesday said a coronavirus cluster among 27 migrant workers at Champlain Orchards in Shoreham is now contained and the state further reduced the travel map for those who are allowed to visit the state without quarantining.

News

Sununu tours Main Street

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was pounding the pavement in Littleton Tuesday, touring businesses that received a slice of the Main Street Relief Fund.