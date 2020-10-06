Vt. registered voters should have received main-in ballot by Wednesday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Most registered voters in Vermont should have already received their ballots for the general election in the mail. If not, the last ones should arrive by Wednesday. Dom Amato reports on what voters need to do you to make sure they are counted.

Nearly 41,000 Vermonters have already voted by returning mailed ballots. Secretary of state Jim Condos is encouraging voters to send in ballots as soon as possible to make sure your vote is received and counted.

“Why wait? We would like to strongly encourage voters to vote as early as they feel comfortable,” Condos said.

Condos is urging Vermonters to get out the vote and do it early. If you choose to vote by mail, they suggest having sealed and signed ballots in the mailbox no later than October 24th, because election officials can process them right away.

“It will also help flatten that absentee ballots curve, helping to spread out the work of processing, received ballots by town clerks and their workers,” Condos said.

Voters can also bring their completed ballot to their town clerk instead of mailing it in. Many towns have secure drop boxes or mail slots.

A third option is to go to the polls on Election Day. It’s highly suggested voters still bring their mail-in ballots with them.

“But if they do not remember to, or misplaced it, they will still be able to vote after signing an affidavit that they have not already voted,” Condos said.

He expects that some Vermonters may be getting ballots for previous residents of homes, or even for people who have died. He says that the household should contact their town clerk to report this. He says there are a number of protocols in place to prevent fraudulent votes. “If they try to vote more than once, the system will know, the clerks will know, and we will know,” Condos said.

He said all allegations of voter fraud will be investigated. He emphasized that voting by mail is safe and secure regardless of party, and that the process shouldn’t be impacted by conspiracy theories or fear-mongering. “Gosh darn it, we can and should encourage people to vote!” Condos said.

State officials urge registered voters to contact their town clerk if they do not receive a ballot in the mail.

