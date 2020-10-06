Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Cuomo gives news briefing on COVID-19 in New York

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Hundreds of New York City public and private schools have been closed in neighborhoods with flare-ups of coronavirus cases as city and state officials continued discussing the possibility of shuttering many businesses in those areas.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo will give a news briefing at 3 p.m. and make an announcement. You can watch it in the player above or click here for a direct link.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered the closing of schools in nine Brooklyn and Queens ZIP codes on Monday.

But he hasn’t made a decision yet on Mayor Bill de Blasio’s proposal to close nonessential businesses in those ZIP codes.

Cuomo has suggested that the boundaries needed to be drawn differently and that closing schools was a more urgent priority. 

