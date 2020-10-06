WCAX gets answers to your fall foliage questions

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This weekend is looking to be a great weekend to get out and see the foliage, but how far along are we in the season.

WCAX talked with Michael Snyder, the commissioner of Forests, Parks and Recreation.

He says it all depends on where we are in the state. He says in the north or northeast part of the state, the foliage is in the late stages. In the west, Champlain Valley and southern parts of the state, Snyder says there is still great fall color to come and is in the mid-peak stage.

Snyder says the dry weather we’ve been having actually isn’t necessarily bad for the foliage.

He says moderate drought doesn’t hurt the tree and evidence suggests it could actually enhance the colors. However, he says serious drought can burn the leaves and turn them brown.

Click on the video above to watch the entire interview.

Feel free to send in your questions on our Facebook page and we will get them answered next week.

Related Stories:

Why you better start your fall foliage tour soon

Despite pandemic, Stowe businesses enjoying busy fall foliage season

Expert explains what conditions create the best fall foliage

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.