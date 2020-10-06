Advertisement

WCAX gets answers to your fall foliage questions

By Alexandra Montgomery
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This weekend is looking to be a great weekend to get out and see the foliage, but how far along are we in the season.

WCAX talked with Michael Snyder, the commissioner of Forests, Parks and Recreation.

He says it all depends on where we are in the state. He says in the north or northeast part of the state, the foliage is in the late stages. In the west, Champlain Valley and southern parts of the state, Snyder says there is still great fall color to come and is in the mid-peak stage.

Snyder says the dry weather we’ve been having actually isn’t necessarily bad for the foliage.

He says moderate drought doesn’t hurt the tree and evidence suggests it could actually enhance the colors. However, he says serious drought can burn the leaves and turn them brown.

Click on the video above to watch the entire interview.

Feel free to send in your questions on our Facebook page and we will get them answered next week.

Related Stories:

Why you better start your fall foliage tour soon

Despite pandemic, Stowe businesses enjoying busy fall foliage season

Expert explains what conditions create the best fall foliage

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vermont Mask Day

Updated: moments ago
Tuesday is Vermont Mask Day

News

Vermont 'High’ Extended Unemployment Benefits run out

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
With a steady decline in Vermont unemployment numbers, state leaders say they no longer qualify for certain benefits for Vermonters who still don’t have a job.

News

WCAX gets answers to your fall foliage questions

Updated: 20 minutes ago
We check in with the Commissioner of Forest, Parks and Recreation on the foliage season

News

Gov. Phil Scott vetoes Act 250

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Governor Phil Scott vetoes a bill that would reform parts of Vermont’s 1970 landmark land use law.

Latest News

News

Gov. Phil Scott vetoes Act 250

Updated: 1 hour ago
Governor Phil Scott vetoes a bill that would reform parts of Vermont’s 1970 landmark land use law.

News

COVID outbreak among migrant workers at Vermont farm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont health officials are working to contain and trace an outbreak of 26 new COVID-19 cases among workers at a Vermont apple orchard.

News

COVID outbreak among migrant workers at Vermont farm

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vermont Health Department on Monday reported 33 new cases of the coronavirus, the largest one-day increase since June 3.

News

Multiple departments respond to large barn fire in Beekmantown

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Crews respond to large barn fire fire at Bubbins Farm which was recently acquired by Adirondack Farms.

News

New traffic stop report shows continued racial disparities in Burlington

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
New traffic stop report shows continued racial disparities in Burlington

News

New traffic stop report shows continued racial disparities in Burlington

Updated: 7 hours ago
New traffic stop report shows continued racial disparities in Burlington