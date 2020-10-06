Advertisement

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - I hope you all have enjoyed the day today, because some wet and windy weather is on the horizon for tomorrow!

There is a storm system approaching from north-central Canada, that will bring showers and possible thunderstorms Wednesday and there is the slight risk a storm could produce damaging winds. Brisk southerly winds will shift around to the NW by the end of the day, and that will will be bringing some colder air into the region.

Rain showers will linger Wednesday night, and we might even see a little snow whitening the mountaintops by Thursday morning!

Thursday night will be a clear, cold night, and with a mix of sun and clouds on Friday, temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than Thursday.

Over the weekend temperatures will recover back into the 60s, there may even be a few low 70s on Saturday. The weekend is looking dry for the most part, but there is a slight chance for a passing shower on Saturday. Both Sunday and Monday are looking good with a mix of sun and clouds.

