BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We are headed for a decent day today. Enjoy it, because we have some active weather coming at us on Wednesday.

It will be warm with a good deal of sunshine today. It will also be increasingly breezy out of the south ahead of an approaching storm system coming at us from north-central Canada. That system will move through on Wednesday with showers and possible thunderstorms. Brisk south winds will shift around to the NW by the end of the day, and that will usher in a batch of chilly air. A few rain showers will linger into Wednesday night, and there could even be a few flurries in some of the higher elevations of the Adirondacks by Thursday morning.

Thursday night will be a clear, cold night. Then we’ll start to warm up again with lots of sunshine on Friday. Over the weekend we will be bouncing right back up to highs in the 60s. There may even be a few low 70s on Saturday. The weekend is looking dry for the most part - just a slight chance for a passing shower on Saturday. Both Sunday & Monday are looking partly sunny at this time.

Enjoy the warm weather today, and your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be watching any possible stormy weather on Wednesday, and keep you well-informed, on-the-air, online, and on your mobile device if anything gets out of hand. -Gary

