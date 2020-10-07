Advertisement

Arrest made after 9-year-old abducted on camera in R.I.

By WJAR staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) - Police in Rhode Island have arrested a man who they say can be seen abducting a nine-year-old girl in surveillance video.

Providence police have not released the man’s name, but they state he is a 34-year-old from Cranston.

The man is accused of grabbing the little girl Monday.

Video of the abduction was made public in which the child can be seen walking home when a gray SUV parks nearby and someone takes her.

Police say the child was later dropped off near that same location.

Copyright 2020 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What happens when your mail-in ballot gets to the town clerk?

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Over 40,000 Vermonters have already voted by mail-in ballots and town clerks across the state are bracing for record turnouts.

News

Low COVID numbers mean more Burlington kids can go back to class

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Leaders in Burlington are cautiously optimistic following a low number of COVID cases in the city.

National

‘Red Sweater Guy’ Ken Bone shares thoughts on 2020 presidential race

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
He became an overnight sensation following his question during the second presidential debate of 2016 as an undecided voter, but Ken Bone is now sharing his thoughts on the 2020 race.

National

Ken Bone reveals 2020 presidential pick

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
Ken Bone has revealed his pick for the 2020 presidential race.

National

Pence, Harris square off in VP debate

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
Kamala Harris and Mike Pence square off in VP debate.

Latest News

News

Super Senior: Roger Layn

Updated: 29 minutes ago
The original Super Senior featuring Roger Layn broadcast in 2013.

Politics

Scott and Zuckerman to meet in Vermont gubernatorial debate on WCAX

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
WCAX will host a gubernatorial debate Wednesday evening, Oct. 7. You can watch it live on Channel 3 and on www.wcax.com.

National Politics

Pandemic likely to dominate debate between Pence, Harris

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate Wednesday night in Salt Lake City is the most highly anticipated vice presidential debate in recent memory.

News

New Colchester domestic violence shelter to provide expanded capacity, privacy

Updated: 38 minutes ago
New Colchester domestic violence shelter to provide expanded capacity, privacy

News

Scott and Zuckerman to meet in Vermont gubernatorial debate on WCAX

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Scott and Zuckerman to meet in Vermont gubernatorial debate on WCAX

Coronavirus

How to celebrate Halloween safely

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
The CDC is urging Americans to celebrate Halloween safely to limit exposure and slow the spread of COVID-19, but many families are still wondering how this holiday will look this year.