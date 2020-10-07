Advertisement

Burlington extends program to track wastewater for COVID

By Dom Amato
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The COVID case count in Burlington has remained low since thousands of college students returned and city officials hope to keep it that way. To help identify potential outbreaks, more monitoring will be done on the city’s wastewater.

Evidence shows the virus can be found in the stool of people who are infected. A pilot project we told you about in August will now continue through the next three months.

It’s a continued partnership with the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. They will collect samples twice a week at each of the city’s three treatment facilities. The data they gather can help track virus prevalence in specific areas and give city leaders a heads-up on a potential problem.

“I do think it’s exciting to see this new system in place, and testing twice a week will help us identify trends much more quickly and that we know that if we are going to see some kind of change in caseload or surge in cases, that we have a little bit of a window of time in which we could react to that,” said Brian Lowe, Burlington’s chief innovation officer.

Experts say this is just another tool to help track cases in the city and could help detect the virus before someone even knows they have it.

The testing is all paid for by DHMC with no cost to taxpayers.

